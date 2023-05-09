The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.30 in relation to its previous close of 39.11. However, the company has experienced a -13.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Mosaic Company (MOS) by analysts is $48.28, which is $11.83 above the current market price. The public float for MOS is 328.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of MOS was 4.39M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

The stock of The Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen a -13.24% decrease in the past week, with a -13.40% drop in the past month, and a -24.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for MOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.24% for MOS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $54 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Reduce” to MOS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

MOS Trading at -18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.75. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Johnson Denise C, who sale 24,427 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 16. After this action, Johnson Denise C now owns 0 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $1,587,755 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.