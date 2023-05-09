The Kroger Co. (KR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KR is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KR is $52.28, which is $2.98 above the current price. The public float for KR is 711.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KR on May 09, 2023 was 5.62M shares.

KR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 49.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that Biggest Grocery Union Opposes Kroger-Albertsons Deal

KR’s Market Performance

The Kroger Co. (KR) has experienced a -0.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.30% rise in the past month, and a 10.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for KR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for KR’s stock, with a 5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $60 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

KR Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.16. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Massa Timothy A, who sale 23,000 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Apr 21. After this action, Massa Timothy A now owns 194,956 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $1,102,873 using the latest closing price.

Wheatley Christine S, the Group Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 25,000 shares at $47.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Wheatley Christine S is holding 126,866 shares at $1,187,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 203.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.09. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Kroger Co. (KR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.