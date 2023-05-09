The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) Stock

The stock of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has gone up by 9.27% for the week, with a 17.35% rise in the past month and a -5.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for SBSW’s stock, with a -0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is above average at 6.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is $11.71, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for SBSW is 166.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBSW on May 09, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 9.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBSW reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for SBSW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

SBSW Trading at 13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.26 for the present operating margin

+26.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 29.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.42. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.