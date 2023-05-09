The Cigna Group (CI) Stock Observes -9.71% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CI stock has gone up by 3.84%, with a monthly decline of -0.23% and a quarterly plunge of -8.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for The Cigna Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for CI’s stock, with a -9.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Right Now?

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CI is 0.63.

The public float for CI is 293.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CI on May 09, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

CI) stock’s latest price update

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.51 in relation to its previous close of 260.74. However, the company has experienced a 3.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Those Dreaded Medical Forms Are About to Be Scaled Back

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $285 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $350. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CI, setting the target price at $355 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CI Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.73. In addition, The Cigna Group saw -20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from ZARCONE DONNA F, who sale 757 shares at the price of $253.29 back on May 01. After this action, ZARCONE DONNA F now owns 25,558 shares of The Cigna Group, valued at $191,741 using the latest closing price.

Neville Everett, the EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. of The Cigna Group, sale 2,982 shares at $271.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Neville Everett is holding 5,403 shares at $810,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Cigna Group stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.76. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Cigna Group (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Cigna Group (CI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.