The -13.88% Decline of Kite Realty Group Trust’s (KRG) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has gone up by 0.88% for the week, with a 1.77% rise in the past month and a -6.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.60% for KRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for KRG’s stock, with a 1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Right Now?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 481.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) by analysts is $25.00, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for KRG is 217.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of KRG was 1.47M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has surged by 0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 20.65, but the company has seen a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRG reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for KRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KRG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

KRG Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 12,946 shares at the price of $22.35 back on Nov 30. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 778,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $289,343 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 32,054 shares at $22.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 791,452 shares at $712,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.