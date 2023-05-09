The -13.88% Decline of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s (AQST) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AQST stock has gone up by 61.87%, with a monthly gain of 92.31% and a quarterly surge of 150.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.15% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.95% for AQST’s stock, with a 117.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is $6.08, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 52.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AQST on May 09, 2023 was 353.47K shares.

AQST) stock’s latest price update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST)’s stock price has soared by 10.29 in relation to previous closing price of 2.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 61.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to AQST, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

AQST Trading at 109.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.46%, as shares surge +97.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +177.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +61.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.44. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw 149.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Boyd Peter E., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Boyd Peter E. now owns 59,532 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,050 using the latest closing price.

Barber Daniel, the Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., purchase 91,743 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Barber Daniel is holding 193,702 shares at $88,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -839.21. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with -58.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.