Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has decreased by -1.56 when compared to last closing price of 8.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VIV is 426.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of VIV was 1.87M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

The stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a 0.74% increase in the past week, with a 5.55% rise in the past month, and a 10.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for VIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of 6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

VIV Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.