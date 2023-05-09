Talos Energy Inc.’s (TALO) Stock: A -20.45% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has gone down by -14.25% for the week, with a -26.65% drop in the past month and a -42.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.36% for TALO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.45% for TALO’s stock, with a -39.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Right Now?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TALO is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TALO is $23.71, which is $13.04 above the current price. The public float for TALO is 69.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TALO on May 09, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

TALO) stock’s latest price update

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has plunge by -16.73relation to previous closing price of 13.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Mexico Hands Control of Large Oilfield to Pemex in Dispute With U.S.’s Talos

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for TALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TALO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

TALO Trading at -23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -26.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.58. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw -41.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, who sale 363,804 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Apr 20. After this action, BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P now owns 15,145,377 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $5,275,158 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL, the 10% Owner of Talos Energy Inc., sale 363,804 shares at $14.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL is holding 15,145,377 shares at $5,275,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.