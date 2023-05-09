Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for STWD is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STWD is $20.71, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 293.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.64% of that float. The average trading volume for STWD on May 09, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 16.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that Starwood Limits Investor Redemptions From Real Estate Fund

STWD’s Market Performance

STWD’s stock has fallen by -4.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly drop of -20.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.15% for STWD’s stock, with a -16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to STWD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

STWD Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.28. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +55.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 317.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.07. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.