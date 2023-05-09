Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Stock Sees a4.45 Increase

In the past week, SPB stock has gone up by 10.84%, with a monthly gain of 11.55% and a quarterly surge of 11.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.09% for SPB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPB is 1.39.

The public float for SPB is 39.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On May 09, 2023, SPB’s average trading volume was 669.28K shares.

SPB) stock’s latest price update

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 70.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/23 that DOJ Settles Antitrust Case, Clearing Way for Assa Abloy Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPB reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for SPB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SPB, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SPB Trading at 14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.77. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.