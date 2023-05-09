Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is above average at 5.05x. The 36-month beta value for SQM is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SQM is $102.79, which is $33.38 above than the current price. The public float for SQM is 142.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume of SQM on May 09, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has increased by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 67.70. However, the company has seen a 6.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/23 that Lithium Miners Slump as Chile Unveils State-Led Policy

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM’s stock has risen by 6.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.94% and a quarterly drop of -27.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.37% for SQM’s stock, with a -23.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $86 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SQM, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SQM Trading at -10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.15. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw -13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 96.20, with 40.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.