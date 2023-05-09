SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has increased by 42.25 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a 110.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 20.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on May 09, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX stock saw an increase of 110.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 118.48% and a quarterly increase of -77.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 36.98% for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.92% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -77.22% for the last 200 days.

SMX Trading at -34.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.29%, as shares surge +15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +110.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3825. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -81.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.