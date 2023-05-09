SLM Corporation (SLM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLM is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLM is $18.08, which is $3.42 above the current price. The public float for SLM is 238.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLM on May 09, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

SLM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) has surged by 3.15 when compared to previous closing price of 14.30, but the company has seen a -1.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM Corporation (SLM) has seen a -1.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.25% gain in the past month and a -4.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for SLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for SLM’s stock, with a -3.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SLM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

SLM Trading at 9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, SLM Corporation saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corporation stands at +19.79. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corporation (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 303.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.19. Total debt to assets is 18.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SLM Corporation (SLM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.