Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock Showcases -1.54% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has gone down by -0.31% for the week, with a -5.49% drop in the past month and a -3.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for SWKS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWKS is $128.13, which is $21.44 above the current price. The public float for SWKS is 158.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on May 09, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 104.12, however, the company has experienced a -0.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Skyworks Solutions Issues Weak Guidance. It Has China Headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $150 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

SWKS Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.56. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.