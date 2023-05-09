Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKLZ is $0.89, The public float for SKLZ is 289.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.71% of that float. The average trading volume of SKLZ on May 09, 2023 was 7.08M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) has decreased by -1.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ’s stock has fallen by -2.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.44% and a quarterly drop of -31.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.78% for Skillz Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.22% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -34.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKLZ reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for SKLZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SKLZ, setting the target price at $2.10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

SKLZ Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6387. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Paradise Andrew, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Apr 05. After this action, Paradise Andrew now owns 8,956,647 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $836,250 using the latest closing price.

Mbugua Stanley, the Chief Accounting Officer of Skillz Inc., sale 10,620 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Mbugua Stanley is holding 29,290 shares at $11,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -99.30, with -55.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.