Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) by analysts is $12.50, The public float for SI is 25.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 54.98% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SI was 16.30M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SI) stock’s latest price update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Silvergate’s Story Is About Fundamentals, Not Just Crypto

SI’s Market Performance

SI’s stock has fallen by -3.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.89% and a quarterly drop of -93.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.89% for Silvergate Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.89% for SI’s stock, with a -96.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

SI Trading at -57.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.28%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4075. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -92.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

The total capital return value is set at -22.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.46. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 715.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.74. Total debt to assets is 38.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.