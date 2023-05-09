Should You Invest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GT is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GT is $12.75, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume for GT on May 09, 2023 was 4.45M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

GT) stock’s latest price update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 11.43. However, the company has seen a 4.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Justice Department Probes Goodyear’s Handling of Recalled Tire

GT’s Market Performance

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.45% gain in the past month and a 1.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.98% for GT’s stock, with a -0.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.80. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.