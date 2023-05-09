Should You Invest in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EA is $133.57, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for EA on May 09, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.45relation to previous closing price of 125.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/26/23 that EA’s Vince Zampella Talks Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Titanfall 3, and More

EA’s Market Performance

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a 0.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.57% gain in the past month and a 10.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for EA’s stock, with a 2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $130 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EA, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

EA Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.17. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $127.28 back on May 01. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 25,270 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $190,920 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vijayanthimala, the Chief People Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 800 shares at $127.28 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Singh Vijayanthimala is holding 22,955 shares at $101,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.01. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 29.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.64. Total debt to assets is 16.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.