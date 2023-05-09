Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has seen a -1.33% decrease in the past week, with a 9.77% gain in the past month, and a 1.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for SEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.15% for SEM’s stock, with a 13.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is 23.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEM is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is $35.80, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for SEM is 102.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.08% of that float. On May 09, 2023, SEM’s average trading volume was 556.87K shares.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.15 in comparison to its previous close of 30.75, however, the company has experienced a -1.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $44 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEM reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to SEM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

SEM Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.98. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw 19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from CHERNOW DAVID S, who sale 139,550 shares at the price of $27.30 back on Feb 27. After this action, CHERNOW DAVID S now owns 839,550 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $3,809,715 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+8.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +2.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 459.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.13. Total debt to assets is 67.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 431.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.