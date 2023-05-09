Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.67 in relation to its previous close of 2.16. However, the company has experienced a 2.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is $10.50, which is $68.7 above the current market price. The public float for SLRX is 2.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLRX on May 09, 2023 was 35.53K shares.

SLRX’s Market Performance

SLRX’s stock has seen a 2.27% increase for the week, with a 16.13% rise in the past month and a -23.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for SLRX’s stock, with a -39.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for SLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLRX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.80 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2020.

SLRX Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares surge +27.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRX rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRX starting from Lieber Jonathan I, who purchase 37,500 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Jun 07. After this action, Lieber Jonathan I now owns 37,500 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $7,016 using the latest closing price.

Burleson Tess, the Director of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 27,700 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Burleson Tess is holding 32,050 shares at $4,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRX

Equity return is now at value -138.50, with -122.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.