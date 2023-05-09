Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is $86.79, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for RCL is 219.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on May 09, 2023 was 3.75M shares.

RCL) stock’s latest price update

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has increased by 3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 75.61. However, the company has seen a 16.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Royal Caribbean Shows Spending on Cruises Is Resilient

RCL’s Market Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has experienced a 16.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.86% rise in the past month, and a 13.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for RCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.72% for RCL stock, with a simple moving average of 41.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $94 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RCL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

RCL Trading at 19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +25.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.17. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 58.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Sorensen Vagn O, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Mar 06. After this action, Sorensen Vagn O now owns 29,265 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $446,149 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 13,600 shares at $58.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 21,064,632 shares at $791,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77.

Based on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.