Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) has jumped by 5.75 compared to previous close of 34.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is $37.85, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVNC on May 09, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC’s stock has seen a 13.35% increase for the week, with a 7.55% rise in the past month and a 6.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.01% for RVNC’s stock, with a 39.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVNC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC rose by +13.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.08. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 98.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Schilke Tobin, who sale 3,201 shares at the price of $31.70 back on May 01. After this action, Schilke Tobin now owns 63,081 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $101,472 using the latest closing price.

Schilke Tobin, the CFO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,201 shares at $32.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Schilke Tobin is holding 66,282 shares at $102,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53. Equity return is now at value -786.70, with -57.10 for asset returns.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.