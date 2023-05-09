Real-Time Update: Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has seen a 4.93% increase in the past week, with a -14.59% drop in the past month, and a -17.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.26% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.58% for MRAI’s stock, with a -21.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRAI is $3.00, which is $2.27 above the current price. The public float for MRAI is 10.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRAI on May 09, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

MRAI) stock’s latest price update

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRAI Trading at -19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares sank -19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8715. In addition, Marpai Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Gonzalez Edmundo, who purchase 8,110 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Nov 16. After this action, Gonzalez Edmundo now owns 868,189 shares of Marpai Inc., valued at $7,786 using the latest closing price.

Gonzalez Edmundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marpai Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Gonzalez Edmundo is holding 860,079 shares at $930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc. stands at -108.74. Equity return is now at value -166.30, with -72.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.