Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has gone up by 17.20% for the week, with a 22.24% rise in the past month and a -76.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.56% for QNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.06% for QNRX’s stock, with a -73.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is $8.67, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for QNRX is 10.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On May 09, 2023, QNRX’s average trading volume was 458.32K shares.

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) has increased by 14.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QNRX Trading at 13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4864. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -59.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -298.10, with -89.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.