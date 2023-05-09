Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.66 compared to its previous closing price of 22.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Right Now?

The public float for PLRX is 45.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLRX on May 09, 2023 was 645.10K shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX stock saw a decrease of -0.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.11% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.73% for PLRX’s stock, with a -6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $44 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLRX reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for PLRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLRX, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

PLRX Trading at -20.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.69. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Ouimette Mike, who sale 2,877 shares at the price of $26.79 back on Apr 03. After this action, Ouimette Mike now owns 50,789 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $77,066 using the latest closing price.

Coulie Bernard, the President and CEO of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 35,339 shares at $26.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Coulie Bernard is holding 274,753 shares at $937,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1313.37 for the present operating margin

+61.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1273.32. The total capital return value is set at -47.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.44. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 107.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.