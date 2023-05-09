Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has soared by 13.72 in relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is $6.17, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 16.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on May 09, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA stock saw an increase of 8.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.31% and a quarterly increase of -67.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.48% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.47% for PBLA’s stock, with a -95.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares surge +19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5011. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -83.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.