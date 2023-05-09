Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 2487.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $224.38, which is $29.89 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PANW on May 09, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PANW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has increased by 4.13 when compared to last closing price of 183.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a 4.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.21% drop in the past month, and a 22.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $250 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PANW, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.28. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 37.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from ZUK NIR, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $182.57 back on May 01. After this action, ZUK NIR now owns 1,702,898 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $6,572,441 using the latest closing price.

Arora Nikesh, the Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 13,800 shares at $201.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Arora Nikesh is holding 1,177,193 shares at $2,779,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.