Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for PGY is 225.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for PGY on May 09, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) has decreased by -4.40 when compared to last closing price of 0.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PGY’s Market Performance

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has seen a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.72% decline in the past month and a -33.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for PGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.72% for PGY’s stock, with a -80.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $2 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $1.50. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGY, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

PGY Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -18.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8864. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -33.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.84.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.