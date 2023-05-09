PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is above average at 13.42x. The 36-month beta value for PCAR is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCAR is $80.76, which is $8.19 above than the current price. The public float for PCAR is 515.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on May 09, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 72.76, but the company has seen a -2.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has experienced a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.26% rise in the past month, and a -1.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for PCAR’s stock, with a 10.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to PCAR, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PCAR Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.89. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from BARKLEY MICHAEL T, who sale 1 shares at the price of $71.63 back on May 03. After this action, BARKLEY MICHAEL T now owns 0 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $57 using the latest closing price.

BARKLEY MICHAEL T, the SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER of PACCAR Inc, sale 25,072 shares at $75.50 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that BARKLEY MICHAEL T is holding 51,565 shares at $1,892,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.