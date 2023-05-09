Home  »  Trending   »  Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Shares Rise Despite Market ...

Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) has increased by 319.09 when compared to last closing price of 6.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 334.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for OMH is 0.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for OMH on May 09, 2023 was 185.28K shares.

OMH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 73.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.18% for Ohmyhome Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 362.10% for OMH’s stock, with a 412.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMH Trading at 412.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 233.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 73.79%, as shares surge +487.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH rose by +334.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw 549.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

