Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) has increased by 319.09 when compared to last closing price of 6.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 334.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 0.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for OMH on May 09, 2023 was 185.28K shares.

OMH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 73.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.18% for Ohmyhome Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 362.10% for OMH’s stock, with a 412.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMH Trading at 412.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 233.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 73.79%, as shares surge +487.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH rose by +334.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw 549.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.