Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.83relation to previous closing price of 65.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NTR is $89.24, which is $28.35 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 499.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for NTR on May 09, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stock saw a decrease of -7.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.47% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -19.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $90 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to NTR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

NTR Trading at -12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.14. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.