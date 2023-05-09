Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Stock Observes -43.55% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has seen a 1.03% increase in the past week, with a -27.97% drop in the past month, and a -65.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for NINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.27% for NINE’s stock, with a -43.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is above average at 9.25x. The 36-month beta value for NINE is also noteworthy at 3.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NINE is $13.75, which is $9.81 above than the current price. The public float for NINE is 15.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.17% of that float. The average trading volume of NINE on May 09, 2023 was 990.70K shares.

NINE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has jumped by 7.95 compared to previous close of 3.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at -34.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -29.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -72.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Fox Ann G, who sale 15,485 shares at the price of $3.48 back on May 03. After this action, Fox Ann G now owns 635,914 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $53,888 using the latest closing price.

Crombie David, the of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 10,827 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Crombie David is holding 252,925 shares at $37,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.