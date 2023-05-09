Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has jumped by 4.30 compared to previous close of 30.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Right Now?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NXT is $38.27, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for NXT is 41.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.04% of that float. The average trading volume for NXT on May 09, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

NXT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for Nextracker Inc. (NXT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.17% for NXT’s stock, with a 0.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXT reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for NXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NXT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

NXT Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +4.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.86. In addition, Nextracker Inc. saw 5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.52 for the present operating margin

+9.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc. stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 202.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nextracker Inc. (NXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.