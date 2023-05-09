Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STIM is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STIM is $8.67, which is $5.78 above the current price. The public float for STIM is 26.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STIM on May 09, 2023 was 248.99K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

STIM) stock’s latest price update

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM)’s stock price has increased by 31.36 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. However, the company has seen a 28.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STIM’s Market Performance

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has experienced a 28.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.44% rise in the past month, and a -52.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for STIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.76% for STIM’s stock, with a -32.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STIM Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +18.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM rose by +30.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw -57.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who purchase 7,644 shares at the price of $2.89 back on Mar 17. After this action, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC now owns 3,127,819 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $22,091 using the latest closing price.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the 10% Owner of Neuronetics Inc., purchase 52,072 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC is holding 3,120,175 shares at $151,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.16 for the present operating margin

+73.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -56.99. The total capital return value is set at -30.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.92. Equity return is now at value -56.10, with -30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.06. Total debt to assets is 34.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.