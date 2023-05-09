Navigating the Volatility of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Stock

In the past week, BNS stock has gone up by 1.27%, with a monthly decline of -2.11% and a quarterly plunge of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for The Bank of Nova Scotia The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.19% for BNS’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is $58.53, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNS on May 09, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has decreased by -2.63 when compared to last closing price of 50.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.01. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 15.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

To put it simply, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.