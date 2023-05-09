Navigating the Volatility of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) Stock

In the past week, CPHI stock has gone down by -9.76%, with a monthly gain of 6.02% and a quarterly plunge of -66.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.69% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for CPHI’s stock, with a -68.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48.

The public float for CPHI is 2.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPHI on May 09, 2023 was 301.70K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) has increased by 6.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.69%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3579. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -61.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Equity return is now at value -96.40, with -21.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.