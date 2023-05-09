Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.63 compared to its previous closing price of 27.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is above average at 48.71x. The 36-month beta value for NSSC is also noteworthy at 1.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NSSC is $39.25, which is $5.4 above than the current price. The public float for NSSC is 30.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.86% of that float. The average trading volume of NSSC on May 09, 2023 was 504.90K shares.

NSSC’s Market Performance

The stock of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has seen a 5.81% increase in the past week, with a 0.47% rise in the past month, and a -1.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for NSSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for NSSC’s stock, with a 15.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSSC

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSSC reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NSSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NSSC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

NSSC Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.14. In addition, Napco Security Technologies Inc. saw 23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from SOLOWAY RICHARD, who sale 287,500 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, SOLOWAY RICHARD now owns 3,696,010 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc., valued at $9,056,250 using the latest closing price.

BUCHEL KEVIN S, the Executive Vice President of Napco Security Technologies Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that BUCHEL KEVIN S is holding 99,829 shares at $393,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+41.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Napco Security Technologies Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.60. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 4.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.