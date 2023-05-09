Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has gone up by 170.71% for the week, with a 55.36% rise in the past month and a 42.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.65% for NBTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.07% for NBTX’s stock, with a 30.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NBTX is $8.53, which is $2.66 above the current price. The public float for NBTX is 33.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBTX on May 09, 2023 was 950.15K shares.

NBTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) has decreased by -19.76 when compared to last closing price of 6.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 170.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NBTX Trading at 48.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.29%, as shares surge +48.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTX rose by +170.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Nanobiotix S.A. saw 46.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTX

The total capital return value is set at -102.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -132.54. Equity return is now at value -531.00, with -62.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.