Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is above average at 13.66x,

The public float for MWG is 14.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MWG on May 09, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has dropped by -1.18 compared to previous close of 0.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MWG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 32.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 39.29% for MWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -83.07% for MWG’s stock, with a -83.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWG Trading at -83.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.18%, as shares sank -83.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -16.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.1669. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -89.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.