Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.12 in relation to its previous close of 59.71. However, the company has experienced a 3.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is $61.50, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 752.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNST on May 09, 2023 was 4.06M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has seen a 3.87% increase in the past week, with a 12.33% rise in the past month, and a 14.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for MNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.30% for MNST’s stock, with a 19.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $55 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $52.50. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNST, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

MNST Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.85. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 16.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Tirre Emelie, who sale 1,251 shares at the price of $99.94 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tirre Emelie now owns 24,117 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $125,025 using the latest closing price.

Tirre Emelie, the President of the Americas of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 37,839 shares at $103.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Tirre Emelie is holding 23,201 shares at $3,898,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.