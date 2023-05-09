MoneyLion Inc. (ML) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ML is $3.00, which is $52.73 above the current price. The public float for ML is 6.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ML on May 09, 2023 was 33.85K shares.

ML) stock’s latest price update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML)’s stock price has soared by 49.92 in relation to previous closing price of 13.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 76.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ML’s Market Performance

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has experienced a 76.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.91% rise in the past month, and a -23.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.58% for ML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.03% for ML’s stock, with a -29.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 27th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ML reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ML stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ML, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

ML Trading at 27.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.57%, as shares surge +39.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +76.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw 5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Correia Richard, who purchase 7,055 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Correia Richard now owns 3,328,838 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO, President and Director of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 18,690,171 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc. stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -99.00, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc. (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.