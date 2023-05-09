Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) by analysts is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of MOBQ was 2.11M shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ)’s stock price has soared by 8.39 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has seen a -7.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.82% decline in the past month and a -77.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.40% for MOBQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.45% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -81.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at -21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1777. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -71.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47. Equity return is now at value 423.40, with -183.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.