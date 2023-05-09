MetLife Inc. (MET) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) has decreased by -1.77 when compared to last closing price of 54.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that MetLife Stock Is Up 20% This Year—and Could Gain More

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is 29.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MET is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for MetLife Inc. (MET) is $75.80, which is $22.24 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 659.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On May 09, 2023, MET’s average trading volume was 5.47M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET’s stock has seen a -12.36% decrease for the week, with a -9.11% drop in the past month and a -23.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for MetLife Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.07% for MET’s stock, with a -19.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

MET Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET fell by -12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.41. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from PAPPAS BILL, who sale 2,857 shares at the price of $70.96 back on Mar 02. After this action, PAPPAS BILL now owns 48,915 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $202,733 using the latest closing price.

PAPPAS BILL, the EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of MetLife Inc., sale 11,345 shares at $71.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that PAPPAS BILL is holding 46,231 shares at $816,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on MetLife Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MetLife Inc. (MET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.