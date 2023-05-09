Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for MEGL is 7.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On May 09, 2023, MEGL’s average trading volume was 2.22M shares.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL)’s stock price has increased by 27.07 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. However, the company has seen a -8.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MEGL’s Market Performance

MEGL’s stock has fallen by -8.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 75.57% and a quarterly drop of -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.58% for Magic Empire Global Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.84% for MEGL’s stock, with a -46.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEGL Trading at 42.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.77%, as shares surge +69.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL fell by -8.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6600. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw 78.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.