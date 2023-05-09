Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) is $7.25, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for LYEL is 210.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYEL on May 09, 2023 was 995.16K shares.

LYEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) has decreased by -7.26 when compared to last closing price of 2.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LYEL’s Market Performance

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has experienced a 7.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.56% drop in the past month, and a -30.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.61% for LYEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for LYEL’s stock, with a -48.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYEL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LYEL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LYEL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYEL reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for LYEL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LYEL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

LYEL Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYEL rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. saw -33.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYEL starting from Klausner Richard, who sale 11,100 shares at the price of $6.40 back on Sep 23. After this action, Klausner Richard now owns 988,900 shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc., valued at $71,041 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.51 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. stands at -216.24. The total capital return value is set at -20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.35. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -18.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.