LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has increased by 8.62 when compared to last closing price of 8.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Right Now?

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LXU is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LXU is $16.25, which is $6.66 above the current price. The public float for LXU is 56.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXU on May 09, 2023 was 866.70K shares.

LXU’s Market Performance

LXU stock saw an increase of 7.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.24% and a quarterly increase of -19.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for LXU’s stock, with a -28.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXU reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for LXU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LXU, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

LXU Trading at -9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, LSB Industries Inc. saw -27.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from LSB Funding LLC, who sale 15,977,500 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, LSB Funding LLC now owns 1,672,500 shares of LSB Industries Inc., valued at $207,608,440 using the latest closing price.

LSB Funding LLC, the 10% Owner of LSB Industries Inc., sale 600,000 shares at $12.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that LSB Funding LLC is holding 17,650,000 shares at $7,390,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.26 for the present operating margin

+38.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries Inc. stands at +25.55. The total capital return value is set at 26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.64. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries Inc. (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 145.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.27. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.