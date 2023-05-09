LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for LGMK is at 1.80.

The average price suggested by analysts for LGMK is $70.00, The public float for LGMK is 0.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.48% of that float. The average trading volume for LGMK on May 09, 2023 was 307.56K shares.

LGMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) has decreased by -5.32 when compared to last closing price of 3.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK’s stock has risen by 7.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.58% and a quarterly drop of -45.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.10% for LogicMark Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.07% for LGMK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -75.24% for the last 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.40%, as shares surge +19.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +19.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, LogicMark Inc. saw -67.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGMK starting from Curtis Robert Arthur, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jun 22. After this action, Curtis Robert Arthur now owns 27,645 shares of LogicMark Inc., valued at $11,460 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -26.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.