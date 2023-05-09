Livent Corporation (LTHM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Livent Corporation (LTHM) has seen a 14.46% increase in the past week, with a 20.15% gain in the past month, and a -4.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for LTHM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.83% for LTHM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Right Now?

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LTHM is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LTHM is $32.23, which is $8.93 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.44% of that float. The average trading volume for LTHM on May 09, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)’s stock price has soared by 3.10 in relation to previous closing price of 23.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Livent Stock Surges on Big Earnings Beat

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LTHM Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.93. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.