Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LGHL is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 48.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGHL on May 09, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.13, however, the company has experienced a -8.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGHL’s Market Performance

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen a -8.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -48.69% decline in the past month and a -75.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.40% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.58% for LGHL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -85.40% for the last 200 days.

LGHL Trading at -48.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.06%, as shares sank -44.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2041. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -81.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.