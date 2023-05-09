Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) by analysts is $14.00, which is $13.25 above the current market price. The public float for LEXX is 4.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of LEXX was 28.19K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LEXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has decreased by -26.84 when compared to last closing price of 1.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -59.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LEXX’s Market Performance

LEXX’s stock has fallen by -59.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -68.09% and a quarterly drop of -72.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.42% for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -62.76% for LEXX’s stock, with a -71.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEXX Trading at -69.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares sank -67.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX fell by -59.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9349. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. saw -69.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2545.39 for the present operating margin

+18.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stands at -2846.28. The total capital return value is set at -62.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.35. Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -98.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.62. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.